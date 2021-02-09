Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 74,231,824 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.71 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 17.65% during that session. The ACST stock price is -21.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 81.11% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Sporting 17.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ACST stock price touched $0.9269 or saw a rise of 2.9%. Year-to-date, Acasti Pharma Inc. shares have moved 176.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have changed 57.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -72.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -72.22% from current levels.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +30.3%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.66% with a share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acasti Pharma Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Advisers, LP with over 283.8 Thousand shares worth more than $56.82 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Two Sigma Advisers, LP held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 251.9 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.43 Thousand and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.