Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,402,662 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.05 Billion, closed the recent trade at $31.14 per share which meant it lost -$2.36 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The DM stock price is -12.2% off its 52-week high price of $34.94 and 69.81% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Despite being -7.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the DM stock price touched $34.94- or saw a rise of 10.72%. Year-to-date, Desktop Metal, Inc. shares have moved 81.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have changed 50.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.14% from current levels.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.