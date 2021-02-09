Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 3,089,193 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.16 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.08 per share which meant it lost -$2.99 on the day or -22.88% during that session. The EKSO stock price is -48.61% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 77.68% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 299.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 197.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) trade information

Despite being -22.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the EKSO stock price touched $14.98- or saw a rise of 32.91%. Year-to-date, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 63.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) have changed 45.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 247.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +9.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.13% from current levels.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +108.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.57%, compared to 15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 27.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.58 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.72 Million and $1.41 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -30.6% for the current quarter and 112.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.7%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.91% with a share float percentage of 21.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Puissance Capital Management LP with over 774.4 Thousand shares worth more than $3.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Puissance Capital Management LP held 9.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 153.62 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $729.7 Thousand and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 81157 shares of worth $385.5 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44Thousand shares of worth $208.99 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.