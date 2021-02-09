Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 10,812,098 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.13 Million, closed the last trade at $6.72 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 21.52% during that session. The FTFT stock price is -68.01% off its 52-week high price of $11.29 and 90.33% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Sporting 21.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the FTFT stock price touched $6.83-1 or saw a rise of 1.61%. Year-to-date, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares have moved 257.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) have changed -11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 112.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 112.8% from current levels.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.39% with a share float percentage of 0.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Future FinTech Group Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 75.28 Thousand shares worth more than $164.86 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 64.96 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.26 Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.