Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 218,652,212 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.81 Million, closed the last trade at $3.34 per share which meant it gained $2.23 on the day or 200.9% during that session. The AEZS stock price is -8.38% off its 52-week high price of $3.62 and 91.32% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Sporting 200.9% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the AEZS stock price touched $3.62-7 or saw a rise of 7.73%. Year-to-date, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have moved 684.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 377.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have changed 518.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.73% from current levels.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -240.5%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.44% with a share float percentage of 4.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.12 Million shares worth more than $394.52 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 2.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 156.7 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.