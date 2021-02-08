X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,579,039 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.94 Million, closed the last trade at $3.55 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 42% during that session. The XYF stock price is -39.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 60.28% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that X Financial (XYF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Sporting 42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the XYF stock price touched $4.95-2 or saw a rise of 28.28%. Year-to-date, X Financial shares have moved 77.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have changed 76.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.1 while the price target rests at a high of $5.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.66% from current levels.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -16.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.31%.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.42% with a share float percentage of 1.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X Financial having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 315.73 Thousand shares worth more than $487.8 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 106.39 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.38 Thousand and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.