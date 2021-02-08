WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 10,199,928 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $667.85 Million, closed the last trade at $10 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The WIMI stock price is -195% off its 52-week high price of $29.5 and 68% above the 52-week low of $3.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the WIMI stock price touched $11.36- or saw a rise of 11.97%. Year-to-date, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. shares have moved 73.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 70.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 566.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 173.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20% from current levels.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +14.6%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.28% with a share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 205.88 Thousand shares worth more than $1.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 3.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 133.55 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $743.85 Thousand and represent 2.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-China Growth Leaders ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 2424 shares of worth $13.96 Thousand while later fund manager owns 569 shares of worth $3.45 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.