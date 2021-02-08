KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,914,172 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.15 Billion, closed the recent trade at $61.18 per share which meant it lost -$1.44 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -29.78% off its 52-week high price of $79.4 and 48.04% above the 52-week low of $31.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.59%.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.39% with a share float percentage of 14.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 14.73 Million shares worth more than $902.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 1.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 10.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $672.15 Million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.5% shares in the company for having 4457516 shares of worth $274.32 Million while later fund manager owns 4.36 Million shares of worth $268.2 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.