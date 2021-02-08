Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 2,469,779 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $308.86 Million, closed the recent trade at $23.81 per share which meant it gained $4.81 on the day or 25.32% during that session. The ENLV stock price is -23.48% off its 52-week high price of $29.4 and 84.92% above the 52-week low of $3.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 804.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 292.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) trade information

Sporting 25.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ENLV stock price touched $29.40- or saw a rise of 17.76%. Year-to-date, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved 186.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 90.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) have changed 150.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 217.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +-7.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.6% from current levels.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.9%.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.47% with a share float percentage of 20.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 298.51 Thousand shares worth more than $1.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Golden Green, Inc., with the holding of over 46.06 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.25 Thousand and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 6306 shares of worth $53.35 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6Thousand shares of worth $50.58 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.