Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,304,403 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.93 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.27 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The VLDR stock price is -39.66% off its 52-week high price of $32.5 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $9.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the VLDR stock price touched $24.27- or saw a rise of 4%. Year-to-date, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. shares have moved 2.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have changed -2.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +37.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.33% from current levels.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -439.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.