Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,210,473 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.31 Million, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The SDPI stock price is -26.37% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 78.02% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 938.53 Million shares.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

Despite being -0.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the SDPI stock price touched $0.975 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. shares have moved 50.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) have changed 28.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -64.1% for the current quarter and -61% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -325%.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.46% with a share float percentage of 18.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superior Drilling Products, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 506.52 Thousand shares worth more than $208.13 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 359.7 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.8 Thousand and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 166100 shares of worth $68.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 122.8 Thousand shares of worth $50.46 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.