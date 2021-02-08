Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 5,190,984 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $528.91 Million, closed the last trade at $16.04 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The REKR stock price is -7.04% off its 52-week high price of $17.17 and 85.35% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 697.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 590.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Sporting 7.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the REKR stock price touched $17.17- or saw a rise of 6.58%. Year-to-date, Rekor Systems, Inc. shares have moved 98.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) have changed 105.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.72% from current levels.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.3%.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.58% with a share float percentage of 26.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rekor Systems, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with over 973.7 Thousand shares worth more than $5.61 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 694.07 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.6% shares in the company for having 527201 shares of worth $3.04 Million while later fund manager owns 167Thousand shares of worth $961.92 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.