Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) has a beta value of -0.81 and has seen 1,746,777 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.83 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.14 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The QLGN stock price is -419.32% off its 52-week high price of $21.5 and 30.68% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the QLGN stock price touched $4.22-3 or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 35.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) have changed 25.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 141.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +141.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 141.55% from current levels.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +71.1%.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.12% with a share float percentage of 3.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 314.13 Thousand shares worth more than $1.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 305.95 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 Million and represent 1.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 300740 shares of worth $1.49 Million while later fund manager owns 76.56 Thousand shares of worth $266.43 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.