Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 9,407,467 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.79 Million, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 37.04% during that session. The JP stock price is -67.91% off its 52-week high price of $4.97 and 70.27% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 60.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

Sporting 37.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the JP stock price touched $4.97-4 or saw a rise of 40.44%. Year-to-date, Jupai Holdings Limited shares have moved 61.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) have changed 54.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +57.8%.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.48% with a share float percentage of 21.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jupai Holdings Limited having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with over 3.31 Million shares worth more than $5.57 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc held 23.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 154.63 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.54 Thousand and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.