Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 11,930,729 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $491.75 Million, closed the last trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 6.97% during that session. The CMCM stock price is -41.64% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 53.54% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 875.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Sporting 6.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the CMCM stock price touched $5.00-2 or saw a rise of 29.4%. Year-to-date, Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares have moved 96.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) have changed 96.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 625.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.75 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.13 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -51.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -132.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.39%.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.78% with a share float percentage of 17.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cheetah Mobile Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 916.55 Thousand shares worth more than $1.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 879.43 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 Million and represent 2.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 355857 shares of worth $640.54 Thousand while later fund manager owns 222.47 Thousand shares of worth $424.91 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.