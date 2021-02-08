Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 5,999,740 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $169.57 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.78 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 13.78% during that session. The ZYNE stock price is -28.89% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 55.88% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Sporting 13.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the ZYNE stock price touched $5.94-0 or saw a rise of 0.69%. Year-to-date, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 78.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have changed 69.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +55.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.15% from current levels.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.6%.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.03% with a share float percentage of 23.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 916.57 Thousand shares worth more than $3.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 891.03 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.95 Million and represent 3.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 891025 shares of worth $2.95 Million while later fund manager owns 598.07 Thousand shares of worth $1.98 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.