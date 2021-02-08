CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 2,595,649 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.15 Million, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.61% during that session. The CYRN stock price is -57.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 75.2% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 748.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

Sporting 12.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the CYRN stock price touched $1.2517 or saw a rise of 0.14%. Year-to-date, CYREN Ltd. shares have moved 21.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) have changed 15.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20% from current levels.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.96 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.53 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +9.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.27% with a share float percentage of 69.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CYREN Ltd. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Warburg Pincus LLC with over 32.21 Million shares worth more than $34.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Warburg Pincus LLC held 59.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.84 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.99 Million and represent 3.42% of shares outstanding.