Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,892,626 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $722.37 Million, closed the last trade at $7.39 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 18.81% during that session. The ORTX stock price is -77.94% off its 52-week high price of $13.15 and 49.12% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Sporting 18.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the ORTX stock price touched $7.77-4 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have moved 71.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) have changed 51.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +170.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.79% from current levels.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Orchard Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.43%, compared to 13.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.1% and 23.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.4%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +34.7%.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.38% with a share float percentage of 67.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Orchard Therapeutics plc having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 12.32 Million shares worth more than $50.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 12.66% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.33 Million and represent 12.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 2500000 shares of worth $10.1 Million while later fund manager owns 1.61 Million shares of worth $6.63 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.