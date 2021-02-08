Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 1,093,355 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.05 Million, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 16.92% during that session. The MOXC stock price is -46.38% off its 52-week high price of $3.44 and 78.72% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 316.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 663.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Sporting 16.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the MOXC stock price touched $2.50-6 or saw a rise of 6%. Year-to-date, Moxian, Inc. shares have moved 70.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) have changed 71.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 326.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 857.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $22.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +857.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 857.45% from current levels.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -75.8%.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.62% with a share float percentage of 1.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moxian, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 35.16 Thousand shares worth more than $47.47 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 34Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.9 Thousand and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.