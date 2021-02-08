Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,199,393 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $30.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -0.65% during that session. The LI stock price is -57.95% off its 52-week high price of $47.7 and 52.62% above the 52-week low of $14.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Despite being -0.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the LI stock price touched $31.79- or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved 5.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed -11.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-119.9%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.54% with a share float percentage of 9.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 9.99 Million shares worth more than $173.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Credit Suisse Ag/ held 10.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with the holding of over 5.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.69 Million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1657647 shares of worth $28.83 Million while later fund manager owns 1.18 Million shares of worth $42.63 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.