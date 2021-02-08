Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,268,939 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.7 Billion, closed the recent trade at $112.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -0.77% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -21.57% off its 52-week high price of $136.5 and 90.53% above the 52-week low of $10.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Despite being -0.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the FSLY stock price touched $116.71 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Fastly, Inc. shares have moved 29.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have changed 27.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -24.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $125. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +11.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.11% from current levels.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $82.03 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $58.94 Million and $62.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.2% for the current quarter and 34.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -121.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.68% with a share float percentage of 60.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastly, Inc. having a total of 453 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 9.5 Million shares worth more than $890.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $712.54 Million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 2283951 shares of worth $213.96 Million while later fund manager owns 1.9 Million shares of worth $177.79 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.