Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1,181,868 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.36 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 10.84% during that session. The AEMD stock price is -35.14% off its 52-week high price of $3.73 and 57.25% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Sporting 10.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the AEMD stock price touched $2.88-4 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have moved 11.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have changed -1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 589.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 290.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 117.39% from current levels.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.59%, compared to 23.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.6% and 46.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +63.6%.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.36% with a share float percentage of 10.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aethlon Medical, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.51 Thousand shares worth more than $165.39 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 66.53 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.81 Thousand and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 122512 shares of worth $165.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.87 Thousand shares of worth $16.49 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.