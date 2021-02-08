Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 8,555,389 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.22 Million, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it gained $1.85 on the day or 65.84% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -57.94% off its 52-week high price of $7.36 and 86.27% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Sporting 65.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the WHLR stock price touched $7.36-3 or saw a rise of 36.68%. Year-to-date, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. shares have moved 68.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) have changed 64.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 684.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.3% from current levels.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.2%.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.3% with a share float percentage of 56.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stilwell Value LLC with over 1.18 Million shares worth more than $3.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Stilwell Value LLC held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eidelman Virant Capital, with the holding of over 686.69 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.9 Million and represent 7.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.4% shares in the company for having 136025 shares of worth $413.52 Thousand while later fund manager owns 128.81 Thousand shares of worth $391.59 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.