UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,238,547 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.49 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -4.73% during that session. The UWMC stock price is -29.73% off its 52-week high price of $12.35 and 3.36% above the 52-week low of $9.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Despite being -4.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the UWMC stock price touched $11.68- or saw a rise of 18.96%. Year-to-date, UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares have moved -27.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) have changed -25.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $13.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +41.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.05% from current levels.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.