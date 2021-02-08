Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 2,537,057 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $396.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The TGB stock price is -3.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 86.01% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) trade information

Sporting 5.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the TGB stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved 9.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) have changed 1.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 153.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 64.58.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +62.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.24%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.3% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.77 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $82.16 Million and $78.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.7% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -39.4%.

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.36% with a share float percentage of 11.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 6.12 Million shares worth more than $6.49 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 2.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 5.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.21 Million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 1431283 shares of worth $1.34 Million while later fund manager owns 1.2 Million shares of worth $1.13 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.