iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,332,536 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.46 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 3.62% during that session. The ICLK stock price is -5.67% off its 52-week high price of $18.45 and 79.73% above the 52-week low of $3.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Sporting 3.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 01 when the ICLK stock price touched $18.45- or saw a rise of 5.37%. Year-to-date, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have moved 104.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have changed 112.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.4 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.34% from current levels.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $74.89 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $56.67 Million and $49.03 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.1% for the current quarter and 25.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +72.6%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.2% with a share float percentage of 37.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 5.19 Million shares worth more than $34.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FIL LTD held 6.42% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.24 Million and represent 4.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1% shares in the company for having 809400 shares of worth $5.82 Million while later fund manager owns 552.47 Thousand shares of worth $4.72 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.