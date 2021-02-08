Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 5,997,100 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.01 Million, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 9.9% during that session. The STAF stock price is -200.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 74.77% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Sporting 9.9% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the STAF stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 2.63%. Year-to-date, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 65.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) have changed 45.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 686.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 294.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 125.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +125.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 125.23% from current levels.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -857.14%, compared to -19.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.4% and 201.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.8%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.17 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.7% for the current quarter and -12.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +42.7%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 11 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 6.59%.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.76% with a share float percentage of 2.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 104.13 Thousand shares worth more than $63.06 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.56 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 32301 shares of worth $35.85 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.04 Thousand shares of worth $18.8 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.