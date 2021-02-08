Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,001,525 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.02 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.06 per share which meant it gained $1.3 on the day or 27.41% during that session. The PPBT stock price is -137.62% off its 52-week high price of $14.4 and 63.7% above the 52-week low of $2.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 558.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 577.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) trade information

Sporting 27.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the PPBT stock price touched $6.68-7 or saw a rise of 7.86%. Year-to-date, Purple Biotech Ltd. shares have moved 61.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) have changed 53.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 101.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 312.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +312.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 312.54% from current levels.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.49% with a share float percentage of 14.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Purple Biotech Ltd. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 346.2 Thousand shares worth more than $1.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 28.8 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $127.01 Thousand and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.