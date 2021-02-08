Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1,987,191 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.18 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.3 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 7.72% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -131.13% off its 52-week high price of $12.25 and 83.58% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 221.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 234.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 7.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the OBLG stock price touched $5.95-9 or saw a rise of 9.24%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved 5.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) have changed 15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 332.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 567.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.4 while the price target rests at a high of $35.4. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +567.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 567.92% from current levels.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -1.8%.

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.5% with a share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 185.4 Thousand shares worth more than $426.42 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 40Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.6 Thousand and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 31599 shares of worth $300.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.12 Thousand shares of worth $27.88 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.