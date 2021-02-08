Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,147,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.29 Million, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.21% during that session. The BHAT stock price is -72.66% off its 52-week high price of $2.4 and 54.6% above the 52-week low of $0.631. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Sporting 2.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the BHAT stock price touched $1.48 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares have moved 56.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) have changed 48.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.1.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +13.5%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.53% with a share float percentage of 7.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 489.8 Thousand shares worth more than $431.66 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 153.74 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.49 Thousand and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.