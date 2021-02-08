Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) has a beta value of 0.17 and has seen 111,912,807 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.15 Million, closed the last trade at $5.2 per share which meant it gained $2.81 on the day or 117.57% during that session. The AAME stock price is -207.12% off its 52-week high price of $15.97 and 69.62% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) trade information

Sporting 117.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the AAME stock price touched $15.97- or saw a rise of 67.44%. Year-to-date, Atlantic American Corporation shares have moved 152.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 118.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) have changed 100%. Short interest in the company has seen 542Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +28.7%.

Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.52% with a share float percentage of 27.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlantic American Corporation having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 566.35 Thousand shares worth more than $1.13 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 2.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Biglari, Sadar, with the holding of over 82.99 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.98 Thousand and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 238675 shares of worth $482.12 Thousand while later fund manager owns 74.86 Thousand shares of worth $149.71 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.