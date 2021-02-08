Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,698,710 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.29 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 3.94% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -260.1% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 41.68% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 3.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the HYLN stock price touched $17.47- or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -1.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -5.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +65.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.34% from current levels.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.