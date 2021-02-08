FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,361,225 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The HUGE stock price is -539.27% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 41.55% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 973.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the HUGE stock price touched $2.74-2 or saw a rise of 20.07%. Year-to-date, FSD Pharma Inc. shares have moved 40.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) have changed 25.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 91.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 81.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 356.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +356.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 356.62% from current levels.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.73% with a share float percentage of 0.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FSD Pharma Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wedbush Securities Inc with over 64.3 Thousand shares worth more than $163.97 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Wedbush Securities Inc held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 43.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.91 Thousand and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.