Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,788,949 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.03 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.56 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The DADA stock price is -28.83% off its 52-week high price of $61.27 and 69.3% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the DADA stock price touched $50.25- or saw a rise of 3.54%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Limited shares have moved 32.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed 12.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.1%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.29% with a share float percentage of 15.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 5.41 Million shares worth more than $143.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 32.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.09 Million and represent 14.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.78% shares in the company for having 2603933 shares of worth $95.04 Million while later fund manager owns 730.44 Thousand shares of worth $26.66 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.43% of company’s outstanding stock.