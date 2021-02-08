Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,058,920 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.23 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The CRSR stock price is -13.58% off its 52-week high price of $51.37 and 68.85% above the 52-week low of $14.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.04% from current levels.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +38.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 65.35%.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.2% with a share float percentage of 96.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corsair Gaming, Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $43.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 1.96 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.39 Million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 800059 shares of worth $28.98 Million while later fund manager owns 412.9 Thousand shares of worth $15.68 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.