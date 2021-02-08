BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 4,949,770 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The BEST stock price is -120.83% off its 52-week high price of $5.83 and 27.65% above the 52-week low of $1.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BEST Inc. (BEST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the BEST stock price touched $2.87-6 or saw a rise of 6.62%. Year-to-date, BEST Inc. shares have moved 31.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have changed 35.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BEST Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1675%, compared to -6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -533.3% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.67 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.2% for the current quarter and 47.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +60.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.2% with a share float percentage of 44.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 13.23 Million shares worth more than $39.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.31 Million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.5% shares in the company for having 3757927 shares of worth $11.01 Million while later fund manager owns 2.84 Million shares of worth $7.3 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.