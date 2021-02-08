Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 3,030,354 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.92 Million, closed the last trade at $2.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The SIFY stock price is -25.51% off its 52-week high price of $3.69 and 80.95% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 925.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) trade information

Despite being -3.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the SIFY stock price touched $3.47-1 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, Sify Technologies Limited shares have moved 131.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) have changed 114.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 507.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 399.75.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -43.1%.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.8% with a share float percentage of 0.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sify Technologies Limited having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 540.13 Thousand shares worth more than $550.93 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd., with the holding of over 261.93 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $332.65 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 91200 shares of worth $93.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.63 Thousand shares of worth $15.67 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.