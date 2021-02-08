Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 1,142,630 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.83 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.53 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 10.99% during that session. The PSTI stock price is -76.49% off its 52-week high price of $13.29 and 62.55% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 636.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 687.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

Sporting 10.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the PSTI stock price touched $7.49-1 or saw a rise of 1.2%. Year-to-date, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 4.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have changed -0.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +32.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.32% from current levels.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +94.4%.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.64% with a share float percentage of 14.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $18.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 6.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nia Impact Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 287.92 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.04 Million and represent 1.12% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 14.79% shares in the company for having 3789907 shares of worth $26.79 Million while later fund manager owns 160.2 Thousand shares of worth $1.13 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.