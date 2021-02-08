Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1,119,211 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $434.35 Million, closed the last trade at $22.13 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 5.28% during that session. The CVLB stock price is -26.39% off its 52-week high price of $27.97 and 97.74% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 446.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) trade information

Sporting 5.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the CVLB stock price touched $27.97- or saw a rise of 20.88%. Year-to-date, Conversion Labs, Inc. shares have moved 238.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) have changed 268.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 68.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.22% from current levels.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (CVLB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -29.3%.

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conversion Labs, Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barry Investment Advisors, LLC with over 83.2 Thousand shares worth more than $543.3 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Barry Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granite Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 40Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.2 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.