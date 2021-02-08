Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 14,881,857 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.34 Million, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -16.99% during that session. The AMBO stock price is -112.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 63.7% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 496Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 487.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

Despite being -16.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the AMBO stock price touched $5.68-4 or saw a rise of 46.65%. Year-to-date, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares have moved 39.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) have changed 39.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 139Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $270, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8810.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8810.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8810.89% from current levels.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -312.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.58% with a share float percentage of 0.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambow Education Holding Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 75.96 Thousand shares worth more than $383.59 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 18.14 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.62 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.