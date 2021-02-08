Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 2,011,570 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.87 Million, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 9.87% during that session. The EYES stock price is -153.88% off its 52-week high price of $6.22 and 71.8% above the 52-week low of $0.691. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Sporting 9.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the EYES stock price touched $2.58-5 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares have moved 31.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have changed 9.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 271.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 90.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 308.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +308.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 308.16% from current levels.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $240Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $472Million and $497Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -49.2% for the current quarter and -51.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +46%.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.62% with a share float percentage of 57.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Versant Venture Management, LLC with over 561.61 Thousand shares worth more than $484.33 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Versant Venture Management, LLC held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 130.67 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.69 Thousand and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 57555 shares of worth $49.64 Thousand while later fund manager owns 46.11 Thousand shares of worth $39.76 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.