Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 62,375,282 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.05 per share which meant it gained $2 on the day or 6.24% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -32.16% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 73.86% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 95.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -47.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -11.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.82% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +7.7%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.53% with a share float percentage of 14.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 29.9 Million shares worth more than $284.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.3 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $278.34 Million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 1869356 shares of worth $17.76 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $14.34 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.