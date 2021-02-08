Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 1,247,310 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.95 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.94 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 17.2% during that session. The MKGI stock price is -47.96% off its 52-week high price of $4.35 and 79.25% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 261.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 282.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) trade information

Sporting 17.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Feb 08 when the MKGI stock price touched $3.04-3 or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Monaker Group, Inc. shares have moved 28.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) have changed 8.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 133.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.75 while the price target rests at a high of $4.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +61.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 61.56% from current levels.

Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Monaker Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.13% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -260% and -26.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-7.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400Million for the next quarter concluding in May 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $83Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 285.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +-261.2%.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.01% with a share float percentage of 7.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monaker Group, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Truvvo Partners LLC with over 252.04 Thousand shares worth more than $557Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Truvvo Partners LLC held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 222.43 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $491.56 Thousand and represent 2.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 129486 shares of worth $286.16 Thousand while later fund manager owns 78.8 Thousand shares of worth $174.15 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.