Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,369,494 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.5 Million, closed the last trade at $3.1 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -18.42% during that session. The MTP stock price is -128.07% off its 52-week high price of $7.07 and 72.19% above the 52-week low of $0.862. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 600.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) trade information

Despite being -18.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the MTP stock price touched $3.83-1 or saw a rise of 19.05%. Year-to-date, Midatech Pharma plc shares have moved 65.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) have changed 51.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 107.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1574.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50698.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1574.74 while the price target rests at a high of $1574.74. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50698.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50698.06% from current levels.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.07% with a share float percentage of 3.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Midatech Pharma plc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 151.8 Thousand shares worth more than $274.76 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 58.63 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.12 Thousand and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.