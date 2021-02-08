Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,255,817 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.98 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 5.03% during that session. The MDGS stock price is -64.54% off its 52-week high price of $5.15 and 73.48% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

Sporting 5.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the MDGS stock price touched $3.27-4 or saw a rise of 4.28%. Year-to-date, Medigus Ltd. shares have moved 63.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) have changed 46.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 63.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $158.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4967.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $158.61 while the price target rests at a high of $158.61. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4967.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4967.41% from current levels.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.94% with a share float percentage of 11.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medigus Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 189.07 Thousand shares worth more than $260.92 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 50.61 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.84 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.