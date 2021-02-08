Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,249,172 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $67.51 per share which meant it gained $4.52 on the day or 7.18% during that session. The OZON stock price is -1.87% off its 52-week high price of $68.77 and 43.58% above the 52-week low of $38.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.36.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) trade information

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -243.5%.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.22% with a share float percentage of 1.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ozon Holdings PLC having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.32 Million shares worth more than $178.9 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Genesis Investment Management, LLP, with the holding of over 700Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.99 Million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Equity Trust. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 846919 shares of worth $35.07 Million while later fund manager owns 483.49 Thousand shares of worth $20.02 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.