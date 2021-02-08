Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 4,845,793 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $563.3 Million, closed the last trade at $3.33 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.38% during that session. The GSM stock price is -34.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 89.49% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Sporting 5.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Feb 02 when the GSM stock price touched $4.49-2 or saw a rise of 25.84%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved 103.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 88.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed 94.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 397.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 155.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -67.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.9 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -72.97% from current levels.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.8% with a share float percentage of 51.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 7.74 Million shares worth more than $5.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 5.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.71 Million and represent 3.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 2674461 shares of worth $1.65 Million while later fund manager owns 1.54 Million shares of worth $951.23 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.