CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 6,745,382 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.7 Million, closed the last trade at $22.54 per share which meant it gained $1.74 on the day or 8.37% during that session. The CPSH stock price is -33.1% off its 52-week high price of $30 and 96.1% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 921.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Sporting 8.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Feb 04 when the CPSH stock price touched $30.00- or saw a rise of 24.87%. Year-to-date, CPS Technologies Corporation shares have moved 710.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 238.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) have changed 696.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 468.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 411.04.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +82.8%.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.07% with a share float percentage of 9.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CPS Technologies Corporation having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 245.09 Thousand shares worth more than $403.18 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC held 1.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 171.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.79 Thousand and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 171300 shares of worth $281.79 Thousand while later fund manager owns 109.99 Thousand shares of worth $180.93 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.