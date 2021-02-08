Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1,944,172 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $252.33 Million, closed the last trade at $3.93 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 6.5% during that session. The INFI stock price is -11.45% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 84.73% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Sporting 6.5% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Feb 05 when the INFI stock price touched $4.19-6 or saw a rise of 6.21%. Year-to-date, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 85.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have changed 98.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 656.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 434.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.11% from current levels.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +293% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.28%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 31.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -51.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $230Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $307Million and $428Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.1% for the current quarter and 343.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -306.6%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.98% with a share float percentage of 50.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 17.43 Million shares worth more than $20.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 27.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 3.17 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.71 Million and represent 4.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 1491350 shares of worth $1.74 Million while later fund manager owns 727.9 Thousand shares of worth $851.64 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.