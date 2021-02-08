HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,621,292 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $230.54 Million, closed the last trade at $12.95 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -9.44% during that session. The HYRE stock price is -25.64% off its 52-week high price of $16.27 and 93.2% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 879.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 483.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

Despite being -9.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Feb 03 when the HYRE stock price touched $16.27- or saw a rise of 20.41%. Year-to-date, HyreCar Inc. shares have moved 81.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) have changed 70.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 310.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.39% from current levels.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HyreCar Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +261.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.6%, compared to -6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.3% and 72% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +58.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.99 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.9 Million and $5.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.7% for the current quarter and 32.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +31.7%.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.76% with a share float percentage of 41.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HyreCar Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynrock Lake LP with over 1.69 Million shares worth more than $5.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lynrock Lake LP held 9.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.43 Million and represent 6.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 300309 shares of worth $2.13 Million while later fund manager owns 238.99 Thousand shares of worth $752.83 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.